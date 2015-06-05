Cholesterol drugs might be linked to lower risk of cancer death: study

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A years-long study indicates that women who take cholesterol-lowering drugs might have a reduced risk of death caused by cancer, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cancer Research UK.

During the 15-year long study, researchers tracked nearly 150,000 post-menopausal women between age 50 and 79, of whom over 3,100 died of cancer over the period, the report said. Researchers said they found that women who reported taking statins, drugs that lower cholesterol levels, were 20 percent less likely to die of cancer during the course of the study, when all cancers were taken into account, Xinhua reports. Previous research has suggested that cholesterol, which statins targets, helps cancer to spread. However, researchers said the study did not prove statins were the reason why people were less likely to die from cancer, and that more research was needed. It is still not sure if the link shown between a decreased risk of dying from cancer, and statin use, is due to the drugs themselves, or some other reason, said Dr. Richard Roope from Cancer Research UK. Further studies, including the Cancer Research UK-funded LungStar trial, are exploring whether the cholesterol-lowering drugs could help treat cancer.