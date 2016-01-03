EN
    10:49, 03 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Chopard unveils new boutique in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On December 29, Swiss jeweler and watchmaker Chopard unveiled its new boutique within the famous Almaty department store Esentai Mall, Kazinform has learnt from buro247.kz. Now residents and guests of Almaty city can explore the charming world of Chopard.

    The new Chopard boutique has been finished in a classic style and flushed with light-toned wood in accordance with the newest designer concept.
    It beautifully displays all of Chopard's luxury goods, including Happy Diamonds, Imperiale, Happy Heart collections and more.

