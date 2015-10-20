Chris Eubank Jr.: Golovkin has weaknesses that I can exploit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA Interim middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. believes that he has skills to beat WBA (Super) middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, Sports.kz says.

"People see Golovkin as the top fighter in the middleweight division, and as the type of fighter I am, I want to fight the best," declared Eubank. "Golovkin has weaknesses that I feel I can exploit, so the goal is to work towards that fight. It's a huge fight down the line. I think he's easy to hit and I can exploit that. I don't think he's had a defining fight. I don't think he's fought anyone who's really been there to try and win. I'm not going to say anybody can beat me. The question is who the public want to see me fight. People have mentioned Martin Murray and George Groves - these are the fights the public want to see. That's what we are going to do," he added. Eubank's father and legendary British boxer Chris Eubank Sr. supports his son: "Chris possesses all the attributes needed to beat Golovkin. It's a tough fight but Chris beats him in my view. It's going to be a fabulous chase."