Chris Eubank Jr.: I'm coming for Golovkin's belts

British middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. (23-1, 18 KOs) is confident he can beat WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and take his belts.

"I still think Golovkin is right at the top level. In his most recent performances you have not seen any signs of him diminishing or getting old. He's undefeated and has one of the highest knockout ratios in boxing so you can't knock that," Eubank Jr. said in a recent interview.



"But he solely relies on his power and intimidation factor. Some of these guys he has fought were beaten before they ever got in the ring. But I have so much self-belief that I know that will not affect me. I'm not going in there to survive or thinking I don't want to get hurt, I'm going in there to take everything he has. I'm not scared of him - can he match my speed? Can he match my combinations? He doesn't slip punches where that is a big part of my game," the British boxer noted.



"I see many holes and weaknesses in his game - as there are weaknesses in everybody's game - and I believe I can exploit them. He relies on his power but I can take a shot which is why I'm not worried about stepping in the ring with this man. He's not indestructible and he's not some kind of bogeyman. He has two arms, two legs and a heartbeat just like me - I can and I will beat him. I'm coming for his belts," he added.



