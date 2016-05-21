Chris Eubank Jr. wants to fight Golovkin in September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. announced his promoter Eddie Hearn has already reached out to Gennady Golovkin's team to organize their fight this September.

Eubank Jr. is set to get back to the ring on June 25, according to tofight.ru.

"It's going to happen, this isn't a joke or just media talk - I want to fight this guy. I've always said I want to fight the best in the world and prove I'm up there too. I would love to fight Golovkin in September. We have to start shooting for this guy because I don't want to start next year and then it takes another year. He's in talks with Eddie so we will see what happens. I know Gennady has definitely expressed an interest in fighting me. And it makes the sense to have it over here in England. This is where the most amount of money is," Eubank Jr. said.

Source: Sports.kz