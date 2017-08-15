Chris Froome says Astana EXPO 2017 International Criterium was challenging

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Sky rider Chris Froome who headlined the Astana EXPO 2017 International Criterium professional bicycle road race in the Kazakh capital this past weekend shared his impressions of Kazakhstan.

The British road racing cyclist said that he liked the race in Astana and he hopes that spectators loved it too. Froome added that it is always interesting to accept new challenges and that the race in the Kazakh capital was a challenge for him.



In his words, the Criterium race is quite dynamic and spectacular. All participants were very motivated and that the winner Ed Clancy is a very experienced rider.



He admitted that it was his first visit to Astana and Kazakhstan and that he heard a lot about our country before. So, he didn't hesitate and accepted the offer to participate in the race because it is always fascinating to learn something new. Froome added that he and his teammates really liked Astana and EXPO-2017 and that the Criterium race was organized very professionally.



The reigning Tour de France champion said he believes that Kazakhstani cyclists have a great potential. According to him, Kazakhstan has a cycling team that is quite successful within the framework of the world tour. The Criterium race in Astana will attract new talents into the sport.



Froome along with his teammate Mikel Landa and Astana Pro Team cyclist Fabio Aru headlined the Astana EXPO 2017 International Criterium in Astana. British rider Ed Clancy was crowned as the winner of the bicycle road race. Coming in second was Italian rider Nicolas Marini. Aussie Scott Sunderland settled for the third place. Froome finished 27th.



Mind you, Chris Froome is the four-time Tour de France winner. He won the Tour de France title in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.



Photo by the Sport Technologies of Kazakhstan