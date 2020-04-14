Christ the Redeemer lit up as doctor in tribute to medics

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazil's Catholic Church on Easter Sunday paid tribute to healthcare staff working in hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, lighting up the famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

With churches closed due to the restrictions on the movement of people imposed by the local authorities to contain the spread of the virus, Archbishop Orani Tempesta carried out a ceremony virtually alone at the foot of the statue, some 709 meters above the sea level and with a view of the entire city.





Source: EFE