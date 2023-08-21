Christian Scaroni is 2nd in Arctic Race of Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian rider Christian Scaroni brought to Astana Qazaqstan Team a very nice second podium place in the final General Classification of the Arctic Race of Norway. In the final stage to Norrkapp Scaroni finished 6th, keeping his 2nd place in the overall, which he took yesterday, Kazinform reports.

Michele Gazzoli was also presented there in front and made a strong sprint in the final, aiming the stage win and, at the end of the day, finishing third, the team informed on its website.

«Well, the final was quite chaotic, and we tried to do a good sprint, aiming to take the bonus seconds. But in the rush of the sprint and all that chaos together with Michele we lost each other and I could not jump on his wheel to follow him in the sprint. The victory in the General Classification was possible, but, actually, we did our best and it just did not work. We were not alone in the sprint and other teams were also looking for a strong result, so that’s how it is. The team spent another fantastic day on the road and my teammates worked hard to bring the breakaway back and to support me in the final. I am sorry I could not win today, but as a team we spent a great week here in the north of Norway and the podium is still the podium. The form is here, and I hope we will have more luck in the next races», – said Christian Scaroni.