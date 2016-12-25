Christina Hammer and Gennady Golovkin – world’s two unbeaten champs from Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxing Insider has published an article about two Kazakh-born middleweight champions of the world - Christina Hammer and Gennady Golovkin.

“How rare it is to have two boxers born in a country like Kazakhstan to have both male and female boxers reign as unbeaten world middleweight champs?” author Ken Hissner asks.

33-year-old Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin (36-0-23) started his career in Germany fighting 18 of his 19 fights there. He then had 9 fights in the U.S., 3 in Monaco, 2 in Panama and 1 each in Denmark, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and UK. Now Golovkin lives in Los Angeles, U.S. He holds WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO champions’ titles.

As for Christina Hammer, whose nickname is Lady, she was born in Novodolinka, Kazakhstan. She has had 18 fights in Germany, 2 in Slovenia and 1 in Czech Republic. Now she resides in Dortmund, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany.

In May 2013, she won WBO title and got WBC title in November 2016.