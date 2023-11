WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM France's Christine Lagarde has been re-elected as Managing Director of the IMF for a new five-year term, the Fund's press service announced on Friday.

The new term for Mrs. Lagarde will start on July 5.

The election of Lagarde was held unopposed - she had no rivals. Russia, the United States and some other countries announced their support to her candidacy in advance.

Source: TASS