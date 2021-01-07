EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:53, 07 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Christmas traditions unite generations, Aida Balayeva

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva wholeheartedly congratulated all Orthodox Christians on Christmas, Kazinform reports.

    Extending congratulations the Minister noted that warm traditions of Christmas unite people of different generations around universal human values such as family hearth, charity and beneficence.

    «Let this bright holiday bring each wellbeing, happiness, harmony and prosperity. Sincerely wish all good health, success and understanding,» the Minister’s Facebook account reads.


    Tags:
    Religion
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!