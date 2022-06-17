Church shooting in US state of Alabama leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
The shooting took place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.
«From what we've gathered from the circumstances of this evening, a lone suspect entered a small group church meeting and began shooting,» Capt. Shane Ware from the Vestavia Hills Police Department said at a press conference.
Two people are deceased and one person is being treated for an unknown injury at a local hospital, said Ware.
The suspect who opened fire inside the church is in custody.
The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.
The shooting comes amid a uproar across the US after a series of mass shootings that left scores of people dead.
President Joe Biden has repeatedly urged Congress to implement strict gun laws including common-sense gun safety laws to reduce gun violence.