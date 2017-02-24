Churkin left bright mark in history of Russian diplomacy - Lavrov

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's former Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin, who passed on February 20 in New York, has left a bright mark in the history of Russian foreign policy and diplomacy, said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the farewell ceremony, Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

"Today, we say farewell to our friend, an outstanding diplomat" said the foreign minister...Vitaly was a great professional and people's diplomat".

Vitaly Churkin died on February 20, a day before his 65th birthday. He had been Russia's UN ambassador since April 8, 2006, representing the country in the United Nations Security Council. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ambassador died while on duty.

The United Nations observed a moment of silence on Monday. The General Assembly will hold a formal meeting to pay tribute to the memory of the late Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, H.E. Mr Vitaly Churkin. U.N. envoy is expected to be laid to rest later on Friday in Moscow.