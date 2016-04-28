CICA Council of Foreign Ministers: Joint declaration adopted

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - According to the results of 5th session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures of Ministers in Asia (CICA) a joint declaration on cooperation action plan in the fight against drugs for 2016-2018 was adopted.

The event took place in Beijing, China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that participants stated their positions on the issues of modern development in the field of security environment in Asia. The meeting held business discussions during which a lot of suggestions and ideas on strengthening of stability in the region were made. The parties have committed to the norms and principles of the UN, joint pursuit of comprehensive security on the basis of good-neighborliness and collaboration, respect the diversity of religions, foster mutual understanding, peace and stability in the region.

According to Wang Yi, attendees reviewed the results of CICA process achieved since 2014 CICA Summit in Shanghai.

"We have decided to strengthen the role of CICA in developing and implementing confidence-building measures in five key dimensions: military-political, economic, humanitarian, environmental, fight against new challenges and threats," he said.

Wang Yi said that the sitting has adopted the cooperation action plan in the fight against drugs in 2016-2018, the Action Plan for the implementation of confidence-building measures in the field of development of small and medium enterprises in 2016-2018.

The diplomat said that in 2018 China plans to organize a 5th CICA Summit, in 2017 - an informal meeting of CICA foreign ministers within the framework of UN General Assembly.

Recall that CICA was founded at the initiative of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The organization was launched October 5, 1992 at 47th session of the UN General Assembly. In the period from 1992 to 2010 CICA was chaired by Kazakhstan, in 2010-2014 - Turkey. In 2014- 2018 China presides in the organization.

Currently 26 countries (Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Cambodia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Palestine, Republic of Korea, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan) are CICA members, 12 countries and international organizations are CICA observers (Belarus, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, the USA, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UN, the OSCE, the TurkPA, the League of Arab States).