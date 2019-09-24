CICA FMs held informal meeting in NY

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Ministers of foreign affairs of the member states of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) had an informal meeting in New York on the margins of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

The participants debated the results of the 5th CICA Summit held in Dushanbe in June 2018. The final declaration of the event reflects the positions and the views of the CICA members regarding security and cooperation in Asia. The document also highlights personal role of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as a founder of the CICA and his contribution to the enhancement of the Organization’s potential.

The meeting also focused on the oncoming chairmanship of Kazakhstan in the CICA. Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi thanked the CICA member states for a unanimous support of Kazakhstan’s bid to preside in the Organization in 2020-2022.

The heads of delegations congratulated Kazakhstan as the next CICA presiding state and praised a leading role of our country in development of cooperation within the organization.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi shared his vision of the development of the CICA and priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in it, which includes step-by-step institutional development of the CICA and further strengthening of interaction with other international and regional institutes.

The Kazakh FM emphasized the relevance of the CICA’s activity amid modern challenges and its importance as an effective platform for regional cooperation for ensuring security and interconnectivity in Asia which is notable for a huge economic and human potential.

On October 5, 1992, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the convocation of the CICA as an interstate forum for holding a dialogue, consultations, adoption of decisions and measures in regards to security in Asia. 27 countries of Asia are the members of the Organization. 8 countries and 5 international organizations hold an observer status in the CICA.