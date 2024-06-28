CICA Headquarters foundation stone laying ceremony held in Kazakh capital

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the new CICA Headquarters building with a time capsule containing a message to the future staff of the CICA Secretariat was held in Astana on June 26, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ceremony was attended by Chairperson of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security of Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybai, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Nasredin Ismatullo, Director of the Regional Security Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Azar Musayev, heads of diplomatic missions of the CICA Member States in Astana.

In addition, the current, previous and incoming CICA chairs held consultative meeting under the Chairmanship of Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event attended by representatives of Tajikistan, which chaired the CICA in 2018-2020, and Azerbaijan as the incoming chair of the organization for the period of 2024-2026.

Particularly, Nasredin Ismatullo, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Tajikistan, and Azar Musayev, Director of Regional Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as Mr. Kairat Sarybay, CICA Secretary General, took active part in consultations.

Alibek Bakayev noted that consultations in this format make it possible to ensure continuity and consistency in the activities of rotating chairs and strengthen continuity in the implementation of the long-term and strategic goals of the organization.

At the event, Deputy Minister Bakayev updated participants on the achievements and current status of implementing the priorities of the Kazakh Chairmanship in the CICA and on the progress in activities towards transforming the Conference into an international organization.

Parties discussed the implementation of the strategic objectives of the organization and exchanged views on ways to resolve the issues that hinder further transformation of CICA.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue consultations in this format until the chairmanship is transferred to the Republic of Azerbaijan.