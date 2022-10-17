CICA likely to create environmental cooperation council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «It is suggested to build the CICA environmental cooperation council,» CICA secretary general Kairat Sarybai said.

He said following the summit held in Astana the new directions were added to the confidence-building measures catalogue.

«During the summit Head of State initiated founding the standing cooperation council, to hold an ecological conference in 2024. If the conference takes place the Asian environmental cooperation council will be built. All this contributes to the development of new structures, and as a result the organization will embark on a new level,» he told the press conference.

As earlier reported, the VI CICA Summit took place in Astana on October 12-13.









Photo: ortcom.kz











