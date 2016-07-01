CICA member states congratulate Kazakhstan on winning seat on UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Cooperation in Central Asia (CICA) have congratulated Kazakhstan on being elected to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a nonpermanent member for 2017-2018.

"I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate our friends in Kazakhstan on the occasion of its election as a nonpermanent member of the UNSC," said Gong Jianwei, CICA Executive Director, on Friday.



Gong Jianwei praised Kazakhstan's role and its initiatives in the issues of security and geopolitical challenges. He reminded that during the 70th session of the UN General Assembly last September President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward a number of proposals aimed at restoring trust in international relations, strengthening peace and security in the region and beyond.



Kazakhstan's two-year term on the UNSC will start on January 1, 2017. Kazakhstan will replace Malaysia as a representative of the Asia-Pacific Group.