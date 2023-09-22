CICA Transformation Road Map adopted in NY

After a productive discussion session, the Ministerial Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has unanimously agreed to endorse an extensive set of reforms aimed at strengthening CICA as an international regional organization within the transformation process launched last year by the Sixth CICA Summit, Kazinform reports.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session held on September 21 in New York, the Informal Meeting of the CICA Council of Ministers took place. Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu chaired the meeting.

CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay presented a report on the CICA Transformation Road Map which was unanimously adopted by the Council of Ministers.

“The Road Map for CICA Transformation adopted today serves as a structured agenda and guiding document for the gradual transformation process of our organization,” said Kairat Sarybai.

The document outlines eight certain areas of reforms aimed at strengthening the Pan-Asian organization which unites today 28 member states, as well as the adaptation of the CICA to a new global role of Asia.

It includes elaborating a charter of the organization, exploring new areas of cooperation within CICA, budget reform, human resources management reform, updating the rules of procedure and guiding principles on external ties, the role and functions of the Secretary General and the Secretariat, as well as budgetary and personnel reform.

These measures will let strengthen the organizational and institutional base of interaction among the member states.

“With these changes, CICA aims to more clearly define overarching areas of future cooperation and to strengthen the organizational and institutional base of interactions amongst the member states,” Kairat Sarybai said.

The Council of Ministers tasked the CICA Senior Officials Committee to continue the discussion of all the aspects of the Transformation Road Map, including at the working and expert levels, with further submission of recommendations for consideration and adoption of decisions by the Council of Minister or the Summit.

“I have been tasked with supporting the Chairmanship in coordinating and facilitating the negotiation process of the Member States. I am looking forward to seeing the results of our joint efforts,” he stated.

The ministers also adopted the Statement on Promoting Volunteerism for Sustainable Development. The document encourages active involvement of the citizens in volunteering activity, in particular, of youth in all member states.

“CICA hopes to play a meaningful role in realizing the full potential of volunteering practices in shaping a more sustainable future in Asia by promoting volunteer programmes and projects, creating favourable environments for volunteers’ work, promoting training and courses to develop technical skills and relevant competencies for volunteers across the CICA region. Such initiatives can also promote intercultural dialogue and interaction, fostering greater trust and tolerance among our peoples,” noted Sarybai.

The process of CICA’s gradual transformation was launched by the VI CICA Summit in Astana in October 2022.