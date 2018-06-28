CICA turns into reliable safety mechanism, Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The civil forum of national and cultural centres of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has started its work in Astana.

Reps of 12 countries are taking part in it.



"Today Astana is a centre of public, political and cultural life of Kazakhstan, an acknowledged megacity of global level. In 2010 the capital city held the OSCE Summit that brought together heads of state and government of 56 states. Last year Kazakhstan successfully held the EXPO 2017 devoted to future energy," Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova said addressing those gathered.



"Astana contributes to strengthening international security as an efficient platform for Syria talks. The CICA priority is to strengthen relations between the Asian countries, create sustainable continental structure and ensure stability. For the past 25 years the CICA has become a reliable safety and cooperation mechanism in the continent," the Secretary of State resumed.

