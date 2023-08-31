CICA Youth Development Forum takes place in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Today, the Chinese capital Beijing played host to the CICA Youth Development Forum, Kazinform reports.

In his welcoming speech, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybai said that the youth generation is the main driving force for sustainable development and prosperity of Asia. Launched in 2014, the CICA Youth Council is now the platform for discussing advanced ideas and development of a shared vision of prosperity of Asia with the youth’s huge contribution.

In 2024, Astana is to host the Forum of Leaders of Volunteering Movements under the aegis of the CICA Youth Council. The event is to bring together young leaders from the member countries to share ideas, experience, and best practices in the field of volunteering.

Kairat Sarybai went on to propose to use the CICA Fund’s potential to carry out events and projects for the youth and students that are in line with CICA’s objectives and principles.

He pointed out that education is a cornerstone of youth development. As part of its commitment to education, CICA works on creating a partner network of its member states’ universities.

«This network will promote to academic exchanges, joint research projects and cooperation programs between universities of the region. We believe young people are to become the main beneficiaries of the partner network,» he added.

Addressing the Forum were also the heads of the leading think tanks of China, diplomatic missions, sharing their views on the prospects of CICA.

The event was attended by the members of the CICA Youth Forum, reps of youth organizations, associations, and movements of the CICA member countries.