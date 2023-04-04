Cinema admissions up 50% to 15.8 mn in Q1 2023 in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - As of 2 April 2023, Italian cinemas had recorded a total revenue of approximately 111.8 million euros for an attendance figure of 15.8 million tickets sold since the beginning of the year, 50.5 per cent higher than the same period in 2022, according to Cinetel data for the first quarter of the year.

Dominating the top ten box office receipts is Avatar - The Water Way, with €17 million at the box office, ANSA News Agency reports.