Cinema Towers roofs catches fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A roof of the Cinema Towers movie theater is in flames in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the Almary emergencies department.

"The roof of the six-storey building next to the Almaty Towers Business Center in Baizakov Street caught fire at 6:04 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately. They are working at the scene. People are being evacuated. More details are to follow," official spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform correspondent.



The blaze fully engulfed the roof when the firefighters arrived. It may spread to the restaurant situated on the fourth floor.



80 people have already been evacuated.