CIP to tighten English language knowledge requirements for Bolashakers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - English language knowledge requirements for participants of the Bolashak Scholarship Program will be tightened, President of "Center for International Programs" JSC Gani Nygmetov announced at a press conference on Monday.

"Kazakhstanis who want to study up to degree level abroad will be required to have a minimum score of at least 5 in IELTS. The required score will be increased every year in order to reach the criteria of the world's top-ranking universities," Mr. Nygmetov noted at the weekly press conference of the Central Communications Service (CCS) in Astana. In his words, quota categories of Bolashakers will be offered English language courses. "Since September 1, 2015 those scholarship holders will spend six months in Kazakhstan and six months abroad improving their level of English language," he added.