Circuit de Getxo: Astana’s Lutsenko wins, Velasco is 3rd

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team lived a nice day at the Circuit de Getxo, a one-day race in Spain. After a very active race and a phenomenal teamwork, the National champion of Kazakhstan Alexey Lutsenko took a solo win, while the Italian champion Simone Velasco finished third.

«It was such a good day for us as a team, we were focused from the start, we had a great motivation and, finally, all our work paid off. I want to thank my teammates for a great support and absolutely amazing job during the day and, especially, in the final. Yevgeniy Fedorov and Simone Velasco were just incredible today!», – said Alexey Lutsenko, Kazinform quotes the Team’s official website.

«It was our plan to be active right from the start and we always stayed up there in front attacking and trying to break away. Finally, we found ourselves in a strong group of seven riders together with Yevgeniy Fedorov and Simone Velasco. They both were so strong today. Then, I found a moment to attack on the penultimate climb, getting a good gap. Well, in a moment on the descent I took a wrong way, but, fortunately, shortly, I came back on the right way, still having some seconds ahead of the chasers. I continued pushing hard, trying to keep the pace and my gap, while Simone Velasco did a great job behind, closing all attacks of my rivals. Everything worked out perfectly and I won. I am really happy with this victory; it gives me a lot of motivation ahead of my next goals. Also, it is important and well-deserved result for our team», – added Alexey Lutsenko.

«I am happy for Alexey; he was the strongest today. Also, I am really satisfied with my result today. I was able to finish on the podium and it is a good way to finalize this block of racing here in Spain. It was nice to get back to racing here, we had a great team and we worked really good all together. So, now we have win and a third place and we can be happy with it. Now, it is time to look forward ahead to the next important goals», – said Simone Velasco.







