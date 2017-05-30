Cirque du Soleil to perform in Kazakh costumes to sounds of dombra

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For EXPO-2017 Cirque du Soleil artists have prepared a special show taking into account local traditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.



According to Senior Project Director of 45 Degrees - Cirque du Soleil Bernard Poirier,

38 artists, 17 of whom work with fire, arrived in Astana.



45 Degrees is the global events company from Cirque du Soleil working directly with its clients.



Mr. Poirier added that in Astana artists will perform in costumes embroidered with Kazakh national ornaments to the accompaniment of dombra.



He also said that the show was developed under a special request of Kazakhstan and that it would become one of the best shows of the world famous troupe.



In Astana Cirque du Soleil will also be presenting the biggest "Springboard" show, which involves 38 artists and will last 7 minutes. It was developed specially for Kazakhstan and ill not be repeated anywhere else.

