EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:47, 18 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Cirque du Soleil visits Down Syndrome Center for children in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 9 American dancers from the cast of Cirque du Soleil's Reflekt show visited the Sun World Center for Children with Down Syndrome in Astana to connect with the kids through music and dance, Kazinform has learned from the US Embassy Facebook page .

    «Check out their smiles - this was a truly unforgettable experience. Huge thank you to Evgeniya Chebotarevskaya, Sabina Ismailova, and Kassidy Bright for putting together this amazing program! We are so inspired by your work and by the children and parents we met at Sun World», the post reads.

    For more information on how you can help children living with Down syndrome go to www.sunworld.kz.

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Kazakhstan and USA Coronavirus Society Top Story Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!