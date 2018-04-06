CIS 2030 innovative cooperation program to be discussed in Russia's Ulan-Ude

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 2030 program of innovative cooperation between the CIS countries will be on the agenda of a meeting in Ulan-Ude, Russia on 10-11 April, If you use BelTA’s materials, you must credit us with a hyperlink to eng.belta.by.">BelTA learned from the press service of the State Science and Technology Committee.

"A Belarusian delegation led by Chairman of the Science and Technology Committee Alexander Shumilin will take part in the 22nd session of the Interstate Council on Cooperation in Science, Technology, and Innovations due in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia from 10 to 11 April. There will be 12 items on the agenda related with the CIS interstate innovative cooperation program and the action plan for 2017-2020, pilot projects, and the concept of the CIS interstate innovative cooperation program for 2021-2030," the press service noted.

The meeting will bring together representatives of the countries participating in the program, the CIS Executive Committee, and the International Association of Academies of Sciences.

The Interstate Council on Cooperation in Science, Technology, and Innovations was set up on 20 November 2009 by the CIS Heads of State Council. It is designed to coordinate policy in science, technology, and innovations, and to form financial mechanisms to support joint programs and projects in these fields in the CIS member states.

The Interstate Council oversees the implementation of the CIS 2020 interstate innovative cooperation program.