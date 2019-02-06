CIS Capital of Culture 2019 logo chosen in Brest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The winner of the competition for the best logo "Brest is the CIS Capital of Culture 2019" has been chosen, BelTA learned from the Brest city administration.

A solemn event to mark the designation of the CIS Capital of Culture status to Brest will take place in April. The logo of the project is to be used in the city's decorations and during all the events of this international cultural project, as well as on printed products and souvenirs.

"Dozens of logo designs were submitted to the jury. The major criteria included relevance, design quality and a creative approach," the Brest city administration said. The jury chose the design developed by a duo of Brest residents Vladimir Grishkut and Vladimir Lyubchuk. According to the designers, the logo contains elements symbolizing a heart, a human being, the sun and a flower. In the center of the logo is the coat of arms of Brest.

The campaign "Brest is the CIS Capital of Culture 2019" encompasses a broad range of events, including cultural projects involving representatives of the CIS nations. The program features a session of the Library Assembly of Eurasia, a friendship festival, music contests, a contest of children's bookmarks, an orchestra parade, a choreography festival and a festival of boys' choirs.