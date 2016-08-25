CIS commission on peaceful atom to sit in Armenia in October

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - The 17th meeting of the CIS commission on the peaceful use of atomic energy will take place in Yerevan on 11-13 October. The corresponding decision of the Armenian Prime Minister was posted on egov.am.

The CIS commission on the peaceful use of atomic energy was founded in January 1997 following the decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council. The commission is an intergovernmental coordinating and consultative body in the CIS. The commission coordinates the efforts of the CIS member states for elaborating concerted decisions on the issues of multilateral cooperation in the development of nuclear power. The commission comprises representatives of eight states, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Ukraine.

The commission is currently chaired by Belarus' Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk.

Source: Belta.by