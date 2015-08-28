CIS commission on peaceful atom to sit in Kazakhstan in November

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The next meeting of the CIS commission on the peaceful use of atomic energy will take place in November 2015, Belarus' Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk said during a briefing hosted by BelTA on 27 August to discuss the safe development of nuclear energy and non-proliferation regime.

"The next meeting of the commission is due to take place in Ust Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan at the company where a bank of low-enriched uranium will be created. This event will take place in November 2015," the deputy minister said.

The CIS commission on the peaceful use of atomic energy was founded in January 1997 following the decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council. The commission is an intergovernmental coordinating and consultative body in the CIS. The commission coordinates the efforts of the CIS member states for elaborating concerted decisions on the issues of multilateral cooperation in the development of nuclear power. The commission comprises representatives of eight states, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Ukraine.

The commission is currently chaired by Belarus' Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk, BelTA reports.