    14:52, 01 June 2017 | GMT +6

    CIS coordination committee of military topographic services to meet in Minsk

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The coordination committee of the topographic services of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states will hold its meeting in Minsk on 1-2 June, BelTA learned from the website of the Defense Ministry. 

    The event will include a training camp with the participation of the managing staff and specialists of the CIS military topographic services. Attending the events will be delegations of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Participants with discuss the key issues of cooperation in the area of survey and navigation support.

    The members of the delegations will get familiar with the latest technologies in the production of topographic surveying devices in Belarus. Participants will also learn about Belarus' recent achievements in the earth remote sensing and the development of geoinformation technologies, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .

