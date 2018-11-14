EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:57, 14 November 2018 | GMT +6

    CIS Council of Border Troops' Commanders holds meeting in Bishkek

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Kyrgyz capital Bishkek is hosting today the 80th meeting of the CIS Council of Border Troops' Commanders, Kazinform reports.

    Delegations of frontier service authorities of 9 countries (Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan), interacting structures of the CIS and working structures of international organizations (Executive Committee, Anti-Terrorist Centre, Bureau for Coordinating of Fight with Organized Crime, CSTO Secretariat and SCO RATS Executive Committee) are participating in the meeting.

    The event is being held in Tokmok city located near the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.

    The meeting discusses the issues related to the assessment and analysis of the situation at the external boundaries of the CA countries of the CIS, the results of activity of the CIS Council of Border Troops' Commanders and priority tasks for 2019, the results of joint border operations and their organization for the forthcoming period.

    null

    The Council plans also to adopt a decision on transformation of the Scientific Coordination Council into the Science and Education Coordination Council.

    The agenda includes also a block of issues regarding personnel training, law-making and scientific-research activity.
    null  

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan CIS Integration
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!