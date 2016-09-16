CIS Council of Customs Services Chiefs met in Minsk

BAKU. KAZINFORM The 64th meeting of the Heads of the Council of Customs Services of CIS was held in Minsk, AZERTAC said quoting the State Customs Committee of Belarus.

The event was attended by 11 delegations, including representatives of the State Customs Committee of Belarus, customs services of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova and the Russian Federation.

The Council of Heads of Customs Services is one of the bodies of the CIS cooperation formed in 1993 to coordinate the activities of customs authorities.

The event discussed over 12 issues concerning the draft generic technology cooperation between the customs authorities of the railway administrations of CIS during the customs clearance and control of goods transported by rail, and other issuesЮ



Source: Today.az