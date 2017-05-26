CIS Council of Heads of Government sign package of agreements in Kazan

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - A package of agreements was signed following a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Kazan on 26 May, BelTA has learned. The agenda included a broad range of issues regarding the integration in the CIS.

The heads of government signed a range of agreements: on the joint use of the testing capacities of Kazakhstan's tokamak for material testing; on the approximation of approaches to the legal and normative-technical regulations, standardization, conformity assessment, accreditation and metrology support in atomic energy for peaceful purposes; on cooperation in training, retraining and advanced training of specialists in the field of geodesy, cartography, cadastre and remote sensing of the Earth; on cooperation in combating the production and sale of counterfeit goods.

The prime ministers also signed the protocol amending the agreement on cooperation in legal protection of intellectual property and on setting up the interstate council on legal protection of intellectual property rights of 19 November 2010.



The participants of the meeting confirmed the plan of priority action to implement the strategy for ensuring transport security in the CIS member states in international transportation for 2017-2019; a set of measures to implement the interstate program for innovative cooperation of CIS member states by 2020; the CIS interstate radio navigation program for the period up to 2020.

The members of the council also clarified the provisions on the interstate program for innovative cooperation of the CIS member states for the period up to 2020, on the office for the coordination of the efforts to counteract organized crime and other dangerous crimes in the Commonwealth of Independent States, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .