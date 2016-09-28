CIS counterterrorism, crime control system praised

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over the course of 25 years a complex legal and organizational system to counteract crimes and terrorism has been created in the Commonwealth of Independent States. The statement was made by Anatoly Chirak, Head of the Department for Cooperation in Security and Counteraction of New Challenges and Threats of the CIS Executive Committee, when the panel session on CIS cooperation in security affairs, fight against terrorism and crimes opened in Minsk on 28 September as part of the international science and practice conference 25 Years of the Commonwealth of Independent States: Results and Prospects, BelTA has learned.

Anatoly Chirak said: "A complex legal and organizational system has been created and successfully works to counteract new challenges and threats with efforts of all the CIS member states. For instance, a legal base of cooperation has been created and is regularly improved. Over 30 documents were adopted in the last five years."

In his words, a number of medium-term interstate programs have been adopted. The programs expect specialists of the CIS member states to act together to achieve security goals. "Branch-wise cooperation develops in a persistent manner. An interstate council on counteracting corruption, a council of heads of penitentiary services, and a council of financial intelligence service chiefs have been established only recently in line with decisions of the CIS Heads of State Council. Without coordinated collective efforts it is impossible to effectively fight and preserve control in the CIS space in the face of the growing scale of international terrorism, organized crime, drugs trafficking as well as the threat of man-caused catastrophes and consequences of devastating natural calamities. It is extremely important not to lose the accumulated potential. It is necessary to build it up," said the official.



About 50 representatives of the scientific community, law enforcement agencies, and CIS branch-wise cooperation bodies from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan took part in the panel session on CIS cooperation in security affairs, fight against terrorism and crimes. Participants of the session discussed various aspects of CIS cooperation in counteracting modern challenges and threats, analyzed the experience of military and border cooperation, cooperation for prevention of emergencies.



The international science and practice conference 25 Years of the Commonwealth of Independent States: Results and Prospects is scheduled to take place in Minsk on 28-29 September. Over 200 representatives of all the CIS states are taking part in the forum. They represent government agencies, the diplomatic missions, which are accredited in Belarus, ambassadors and plenipotentiaries of the CIS states, representatives of CIS bodies and basic organizations of the CIS states, members of the Commission on Economic Affairs under the CIS Economic Council, heads of major scientific and educational institutions, top scientists and specialists, cultural figures. Participants of the conference are expected to sum up what the Commonwealth of Independent States has achieved in the last 25 years. They will also work out concrete recommendations on ways to step up the CIS' performance in the future, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.