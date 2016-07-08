CIS countries discuss development of tourism — Kyrgyz official

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) member countries gathered for the CIS Tourism Council in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday to focus on prospects for developing the tourist industry in their states, head of the relevant department of the Kyrgyz government Azamat Zhamankulov said.

"The meeting [which opened here on Thursday] is of special importance, as it took place in the year of the CIS 25th anniversary," he said, adding that the "agenda embraces promotion of various spheres of tourism."

In his words, every CIS state has got successful experience in the development of some spheres of tourism and their advices might become very useful for their partners. "For instance, agro-ecotourism is very developed in Belarus, alpinism - in Tajikistan, heritage tourism - in Uzbekistan, while Kyrgyzstan has accumulated experience in the organizing of cultural events, such as the World nomad games," Zhamankulov said.

Upon results of the meeting, the sides are going to make some decisions, in particular on the launch of TV programs on sightseeing, unique nature of the states, historical areas, places of resort and tourism possibilities of the CIS countries.

Participants in the meeting, which will round out on July 8, will discuss implementation of the tourism development plan for 2015-2017 and a draft program of cooperation in this field in 2018-2020, Kazinform refers to Kabar.