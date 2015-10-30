CIS countries’ premiers ink numerous docs in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Prime ministers of the CIS countries singed about 40 documents Oct. 30 at a meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, RIA Novosti reported Oct. 30.

Some of the documents concerned the air defense, as well as trade and economic cooperation, humanitarian ties, financial and socio-economic areas, and cooperation in law enforcement, according to Trend.az. In particular, the heads of CIS governments made decisions regarding the implementation of the provisions of an agreement on free trade zone, dated Oct. 18, 2011, and on a plan of action to implement the third stage of the CIS economic development strategy until 2020. Among the inked documents there also the ones dedicated to cooperation in preventing and addressing the consequences of emergency situations. The documents also cover financial aspects of creation and development of a joint air defense system of CIS countries, and ensuring the work of the Air Defence Coordination Committee under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS Member States. The meeting also approved a draft agreement on terms of conducting inter-operator mutual settlements while rendering international electronic communication services in the CIS countries. A draft set of actions to be taken until 2020 to develop and promote the use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel was adopted as well. CIS states also began to prepare for the upcoming 25th anniversary of the organization, which is celebrated in 2016. In this connection, decision was made on a plan of actions dedicated to that event.