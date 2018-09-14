CIS countries to automatically share tax data of individuals, corporations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The CIS states intend to share information about taxes paid by individuals and corporations as well as information about the real estate they own in an automatic mode. The plans are stipulated by a draft CIS protocol on sharing digital information for the sake of tax administration, BelTA has learned. The draft protocol was approved by the CIS Economic Council during the session in Moscow on 14 September.

Upon instructions of the deputy prime ministers of the CIS member states the draft document will be discussed by the CIS Heads of Government Council in Tajikistan on 2 November. If the protocol is signed by the prime ministers, it may be enforced as from 2019. The document has already passed intrastate approval procedures in the CIS member states. The protocol's implementation will allow the CIS member states to detect legal and natural persons, who dodge taxes in any CIS member state.

Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, said that there had been about 20 items on the agenda of the CIS Economic Council session. The deputy prime ministers had dealt with most of them in a restricted-attendance meeting. The number includes the draft CIS agreement on joint space exploration for peaceful purposes, draft amendments to the CIS agreement on developing and using mobile communication systems. The deputy prime ministers had also discussed progress in implementing the CIS free trade zone agreement and some interstate programs.

During the expanded-participation session, the deputy prime ministers discussed preparations for a population census, which is due in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2020. It was noted that most of the CIS states had chosen the time for the population census and the times mostly correspond to decisions of the UN General Assembly. Belarus and Kazakhstan had already arranged test censuses.

As many as 14 documents have been placed on the agenda of the forthcoming CIS Heads of Government Council session as a result of the session of the CIS Economic Council.

The Belarusian delegation during the session of the CIS Economic Council was led by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko.