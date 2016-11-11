CIS countries to coordinate positions ahead of OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS countries will gather for the ministerial consultations in Minsk on 11 November to coordinate their positions ahead of the upcoming OSCE Ministerial Council meeting, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS countries will coordinate the positions ahead of the upcoming OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Hamburg in December this year and outline the priorities of the CIS member states in the OSCE in 2017, the press service informed.

The participants will also discuss the interdependence in the OSCE area in the context of the impact of economic sanctions. Among other things, the representatives of the foreign ministries of the CIS countries will consider the prospects of implementing the Astana Declaration “Towards a Security Community”, which was adopted at the OSCE Summit in Astana in 2010, and Nursultan Nazarbayev's manifesto “The World. The 21st Century”.

