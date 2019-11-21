CIS countries to determine priorities of cooperation in transport till 2030

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will determine priority avenues in cooperation in the sphere of transport for the period till 2030, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

The relevant project was discussed at the 39th session of the Coordinating Transport Conference of the CIS member states on 20 November, the press service of the Belarusian Transport and Communications Ministry told BelTA. Participants of the session also discussed the fulfillment of the plan of top-priority actions to implement the strategy for ensuring transport security in the CIS territory in the course of international transportation in 2017-2019. Proposals were discussed on expediting the integration of the national and regional transportation and logistics infrastructure of the Commonwealth of Independent States into the world grid via joint multilateral integration projects in Eurasia. Participants of the session also touched upon cooperation in education. One of the tasks is to create common scientific and educational space primarily via coordinated partnership activities of transport industry educational institutions and research centers of the CIS states. Belarusian Transport and Communications Minister Aleksei Avramenko was elected deputy chairman of the CIS Coordinating Transport Conference and awarded the medal Honorary Transport Industry Worker of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The third session of the council of heads of transport industry authorities of the Eurasian Economic Union member states also took place on 20 November. The agenda included progress in executing roadmaps on implementing the main directions and stages of implementation of the coordinated transport policy of the Eurasian Economic Union member states in 2018-2020. Participants of the meeting also discussed progress in preparing proposals on developing the sphere of transport for the sake of including them into the draft plan of the relevant roadmaps for 2021-2023. The sides shared information about the execution of decisions made during the previous session.