CIS countries to discuss declaration on strategic economic cooperation in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat city is preparing for the 83rd meeting of the CIS Economic Council, scheduled for September 13, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The event will be held as part of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in the CIS in 2019. The draft declaration on strategic economic cooperation of the CIS member-states is planned to be coordinated.

The presentation entitled «Main directions of the transition to the digital system» is planned to be organized during the meeting. The specialists from the ministries and the corresponding structures will take part in it, Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency said.

The CIS Economic Council was formed in April 1999. The main functions of the council are the development of proposals on the creation of a system of mutual settlements and payments for trade and other transactions; creation of legal, economic and organizational conditions for the transition to higher levels of economic cooperation based on the free movement of goods, services, workforce and capital; facilitation of the entry of the CIS member-states into the global economic system, said the message posted on the CIS Executive Committee’s website.

While referring to the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005.

Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on a visa-free regime with the CIS countries in 1999.