CIS countries to discuss terrorist threats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The XI Meeting of the heads of National Anti-Terrorist Centers of the CIS member countries will be held on February 20 - 21, 2018 in Moscow. The topic of the meeting will be "Today's Directions of Anti-Terrorist Cooperation among Competent Agencies of the CIS", Kazinform refers to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

During the plenary session it is planned to discuss the current level of terrorist threats, the scenarios of the situation evolvement given the conditions of transformation of the global terrorist hazard in Syrian and Iraq zone, to analyze the potential switch of interest by international terrorist organizations to other regions of the world and the potential forms of terrorist activity at the external borders of the CIS member countries in Afghanistani direction.

The participants of the meeting will consider different aspects of interaction of the CIS anti-terrorist authorities in suppression of unlawful activities in the areas of high terrorist activity. They will also discuss the joint anti-terrorist exercise in Kyrgyzstan, the issues of coordination and research and analytical activity of the Center in 2018 and staff training at CIS anti-terrorist educational institutions under the auspice of the CIS ATC.

On the occasion of the meeting at Bauman State Technical University there will be presented special technical means applied in anti-terrorist activity.