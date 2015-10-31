CIS, CSTO, SCO high-ranking executives to meet in Moscow Nov 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 3, 2015 Moscow will host a meeting of high-ranking executives of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Collective Security Treaty Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries.

As the press service of the CIS Executive Committee informs, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, Secretary General of the CSTO Nikolay Bordyuzha and Secretary General of the SCO Dmitry Mezentsev are expected to participate in the meeting. The participants will debate the issues regarding cooperation of the organizations in priority areas of integration development, plans for future and will exchange opinions on relevant issues of international agenda. The course of implementation of the action plans of the organizations' working agencies for 2014-2015 will be discussed too.