CIS Cultural Cooperation Council to meet in Kyrgyzstan on Aug 3-4

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The 32nd session of the CIS Council for Cultural Cooperation will take place in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul Oblast, Kyrgyzstan from 3 to 4 August, BelTA learned from the press service of Kyrgyzstan's Culture, Information and Tourism Ministry.

Partaking in the session will be CIS ministers of culture, top officials of the CIS Executive Committee and the CIS local organizations for cooperation in music, education, culture, art, and museum management.



The sides are set to review the status of implementation of the plan of action in cultural cooperation in the CIS for 2016-2020. The council's another task is to discuss the implementation of the CIS Heads of State Council's decision of 16 September 2016 to adjust the CIS to the modern realities and to take stock of the CIS legal framework in cultural cooperation.



The council is expected to exchange ideas on holding the international ART EXPO by the CIS member states and carrying out the CIS Capitals of Culture interstate program in Turkmenistan. The participants will also consider a draft plan of action for the CIS Year of Culture, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .