CIS customs agencies discuss personnel training, interaction with railways in Bishkek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the State Customs Committee of Belarus led by the committee's Chairman Yuri Senko took part in the 31st session of the joint board of the customs services of the Customs Union member states and the 69th session of the Council of Chiefs of Customs Services of the CIS Member States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the State Customs Committee of Belarus told BelTA.

Items added to the agenda by the Belarusian side were discussed among other things. The items touched upon interaction of various customs agencies - those, which are authorized to make preliminary decisions about the classification of merchandise, those, which are authorized to perform customs expert evaluation, exchange information about vehicles temporarily imported for personal use, establish the timeframe of customs transit, and arrange consultations between the customs agency and the declarant.



Participants of the session made decisions concerning the reconciliation of draft agreements on stamping transport and commercial documents with customs seals and on training personnel for the customs service. The parties also discussed the development of the draft standard technology for interaction between customs agencies and rail carriers of the CIS states in the course of customs operations with commodities.



The joint board was established in 2011 in order to coordinate interaction of customs services, unify the application of customs legislation and regulations.

The Council of Chiefs of Customs Services of the CIS Member States is supposed to primarily determine and improve priority avenues of work in customs service of the CIS member states, help harmonize regulations, coordinate practical interaction of customs agencies and other interested national services and agencies.