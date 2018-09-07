CIS customs officials to discuss ways to combat economic crimes in Kyrgyzstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 18th meeting of the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units of the CIS Council of Heads of National Customs Services due in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) on 12 September will discuss ways to combat economic crimes, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee told BelTA.

Plans are in place to assess the work to counter international illicit trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors with the use of international mail and express delivery, activities to improve information and analytical support of the law enforcement program of customs services and the efforts to combat cyber crimes.



The representatives of the CIS countries will also look into a possibility of setting up investigation teams to deal with trafficking and other crimes. Different aspects of the Igry 2019 customs special operation and cooperation of CIS customs cervices during it will be also on the agenda.



The participants will approve the schedule of further training of law enforcement officials of the CIS customs services for 2019 and the plan of activities of the CIS Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units to be implemented by 2020, BelTA reports.