CIS customs services debated drug traffic control in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 17th sitting of the committee of the heads of law enforcement units of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of CIS member states took place in Almaty.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, CIS Executive Committee's reps, CIS Anti-Terrorism Centre attended it.



The strategy of the committee of the heads of law enforcement units until 2020 was signed following the results of the meeting.



Those attending discussed fight against economic customs crimes, drug trafficking, consolidation of the role of analytical component in the work of operating units, dog training activities and law enforcement officials training and education, etc. Great attention was paid to drug traffic control. Last year the CIS customs services seized 8 tons of drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors. Besides, the gathered discussed cooperation with CIS Anti-Terrorism Centre.



The next sitting of the committee will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

