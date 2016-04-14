CIS customs services to exchange current information 24/7

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - The customs services of the CIS member states will exchange current information 24/7, Ruslan Davydov, Chairman of the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units of the CIS Council of Heads of National Customs Authorities, Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, told reporters after a meeting of the committee on 14 April, BelTA has learned.

"The meeting discussed a number of technical issues, first of all those related to the exchange of information about potential violations via our communication platform CENcomm. Previously, we exchanged analytical information about crimes that already occurred. Now we consider exchanging current and advance information," Ruslan Davydov stressed. As expected, the exchange will be conducted 24/7.



Besides, Ruslan Davydov spoke about a number of projects that may be implemented in the EEU. These include the project to establish a system for tracing goods from the moment they cross the customs border till they reach the end consumer.



"I would like to praise the level of cooperation between the customs services of the countries of the CIS. This is the thirteenth meeting of the committee, and the third one since July 2015. We considered a dozen issues, discussed our achievements in different fields and plans for the future. As for changes, we have set up a working group on countering violations of e-commerce laws," Ruslan Davydov said.



The Belarusian city of Grodno is hosting the thirteenth meeting of the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units of the CIS Council of Heads of National Customs Authorities. Attending the event are the heads of the State Customs Committee of Belarus, the Federal Customs Service of Russia, heads of the customs committees and services of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and also representatives of the CIS Executive Committee and the Customs Police Department of Latvia.



The participants discussed matters related to international trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, customs investigation, cooperation in training of officers working at law enforcement units of customs services, along with some other issues, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.