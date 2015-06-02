CIS defense ministers to meet in Kyrgyzstan 3 June

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The session of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers will take place in Krgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata on 3 June, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Partaking in the session will be Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.

Members of the council will outline joint events of the CIS Armed Forces in 2016, discuss the preparation for the International Army Games scheduled for August 2015 and a joint exercise of the joint air defense forces Combat Commonwealth 2015 in September. The meeting will focus on the security of flights in the CIS Armed Forces, basic organizations for the training of specialists in military metrology and metrological support of the Armed Forces.

Apart from that, defense ministers will discuss improvement of the single state radio recognition system and mutual information about changes of the radiation, chemical and biological situation, consider the progress in the implementation of the concept of the single geoinformation system used for military purposes by the CIS Armed Forces, BelTA reports.

Besides, participants of the session are expected to sign a number of documents to address financial and personnel issues.